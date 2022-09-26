Sterling collapses as investors fly into dollars

Sterling slumped to a record low on Monday, prompting speculation of an emergency response from the Bank of England, as confidence evaporated in Britain's plan to borrow its way out of trouble, with spooked investors piling in to US dollars.

Broadening worry that high interest rates will hurt growth hit Asia's currencies and equities too, with exporters from Japanese carmakers to Australian miners hit hard.

The pound plunged nearly 5% at one point to $1.0327, breaking below 1985 lows. Moves were exacerbated by thinner liquidity in the Asia session, but even after stumbling back to $1.05 the currency is still down some 7% in just two sessions.