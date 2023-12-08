India bans onion exports until March 2024

The Indian government has banned the exports of onion until March next year to increase its availability in the domestic market and rein in the prices, NDTV reports.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade, or DGFT, said the overseas sale of onion, however, would be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to other countries based on their request.

The order took effect from Friday after it was issued on Thursday. The DGFT added that shipments of onion, whose loading had commenced before this notification, are allowed to be exported, the NDTV report added.