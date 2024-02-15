    বাংলা

    Walmart wants to work more closely with Bangladesh: Salman

    The world-renowned chain store expressed its interest in buying diversified products from the country

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Feb 2024, 05:09 PM
    Updated : 15 Feb 2024, 05:09 PM

    Walmart, the world-renowned chain store, wants to work more closely with Bangladesh, according to Salman F Rahman, the private industries and investment adviser to the prime minister.

    Salman met Executive Vice President Andrea Albright at his office in Dhaka’s Gulshan. Walmart Vice President for Global Affairs and Business Diplomacy Paul Dyke and others were also present.

    The delegation from Walmart expressed their interest in buying diversified products from Bangladesh and noted that, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, the country was approaching greater stability and better economic development.

    The PM’s advisor said Walmart may work with Bangladeshi businesses on new products like-processed agro food, electronics, pharmaceuticals, packed spices, jute based products and manmade fibre-based RMG.

    The delegation responded positively to Rahman’s suggestions.

    Bangladesh’s industries, including the garments sector, are turning around rapidly after negotiating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war, Salman said.

    He also informed the delegation that the prime minister had instructed all concerned to ensure a safe working environment in Bangladeshi industries.

    “Many of Bangladesh’s garment factories have passed the world’s highest standards of testing,” he added.

    He expressed his view that, along with the manufacturers, the buyer organisations should also play a proper contributory role for ensuring compliance in the industries.

    Executive Vice President Albright said, “Bangladesh’s RMG has a reputation around the world. Walmart has long been involved in the import of clothing from this country. Although the purchase order decreased a little during the corona epidemic and Ukraine-Russia war, I hope it will increase now and will be buying a few new products as discussed today.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh asks Saudi Arabia for ‘support’ to tackle dollar crisis
    Dollar crisis: Bangladesh asks Saudi for ‘support’
    “They said they will consider the request,” says Salman F Rahman, advisor to the prime minister
    People have dispelled all pre-election rumours: Salman F Rahman
    All pre-poll rumours dispelled: Salman
    He is confident that Bangladesh will overcome any economic turbulence as long as Hasina remains in charge
    Salman F Rahman routs Salma Islam to win Dhaka-1 seat
    Salman F Rahman wins Dhaka-1
    The Awami League victor bagged 150,005 votes, while Salma secured 34,930
    Salman F Rahman, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-1, casts his vote on election day, Jan 7, 2024
    Salma, Salman trade blame for irregularities in Dhaka-1
    Salma claims her polling agents were barred from voting centres. But Salman says the allegations are a pretext for her to quit the election

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps