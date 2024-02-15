Walmart wants to work more closely with Bangladesh: Salman

Walmart, the world-renowned chain store, wants to work more closely with Bangladesh, according to Salman F Rahman, the private industries and investment adviser to the prime minister.

Salman met Executive Vice President Andrea Albright at his office in Dhaka’s Gulshan. Walmart Vice President for Global Affairs and Business Diplomacy Paul Dyke and others were also present.

The delegation from Walmart expressed their interest in buying diversified products from Bangladesh and noted that, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, the country was approaching greater stability and better economic development.

The PM’s advisor said Walmart may work with Bangladeshi businesses on new products like-processed agro food, electronics, pharmaceuticals, packed spices, jute based products and manmade fibre-based RMG.

The delegation responded positively to Rahman’s suggestions.

Bangladesh’s industries, including the garments sector, are turning around rapidly after negotiating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war, Salman said.