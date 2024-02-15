Walmart wants to work more closely with Bangladesh: Salman

Walmart, the world-renowned chain store, wants to work more closely with Bangladesh, according to Salman F Rahman, the private industries and investment adviser to the prime minister.
Salman met Executive Vice President Andrea Albright at his office in Dhaka’s Gulshan. Walmart Vice President for Global Affairs and Business Diplomacy Paul Dyke and others were also present.
The delegation from Walmart expressed their interest in buying diversified products from Bangladesh and noted that, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, the country was approaching greater stability and better economic development.
The PM’s advisor said Walmart may work with Bangladeshi businesses on new products like-processed agro food, electronics, pharmaceuticals, packed spices, jute based products and manmade fibre-based RMG.
The delegation responded positively to Rahman’s suggestions.
Bangladesh’s industries, including the garments sector, are turning around rapidly after negotiating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war, Salman said.
He also informed the delegation that the prime minister had instructed all concerned to ensure a safe working environment in Bangladeshi industries.
“Many of Bangladesh’s garment factories have passed the world’s highest standards of testing,” he added.
He expressed his view that, along with the manufacturers, the buyer organisations should also play a proper contributory role for ensuring compliance in the industries.
Executive Vice President Albright said, “Bangladesh’s RMG has a reputation around the world. Walmart has long been involved in the import of clothing from this country. Although the purchase order decreased a little during the corona epidemic and Ukraine-Russia war, I hope it will increase now and will be buying a few new products as discussed today.”