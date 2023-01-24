Fair Technology cuts Hyundai Creta SUV prices by 20% to Tk 3.45 million

Fair Technology Ltd has put the price of the sports utility vehicle ‘Hyundai Creta’, produced by South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motors, at Tk 3.45 million after adding the latest model car to the Bangladesh automobile market.

Mutassim Daiaan, director of Fair Technology, declared the price of the SUV at a media briefing at Hyundai's flagship in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Tuesday. The company used to import Hyundai Creta vehicles to Bangladesh from Indonesia and sold them at Tk 4.3 million each.

Fair Technology has also started manufacturing Hyundai SUV vehicles in a local assembling plant at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech Park in Gazipur over the past few days. The company will produce several more models of Hyundai cars, authorities said.