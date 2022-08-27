Coca-Cola bottler starts making 'Dobry Cola' in Russia

Coca Cola HBC AG has started making a local cola, Dobry Cola, in Russia after stopping production and sales of Coca-Cola Co products following the mass exodus of Western companies earlier this year.

Dobry has been a juice brand in Russia but Coca-Cola HBC, which separated from Coca-Cola Co, said earlier this month it was exploring extending existing local brands through its Multon Partners business.

Dobry Cola has no connection with Coca-Cola or the Coca-Cola Co, Coca-Cola HBC said in a statement.