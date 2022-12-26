Ziaul Haque elected president of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh

Md Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, a young entrepreneur, has been elected the new national president of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh for 2023.

The voting was held at the general assembly of the organisation’s Bangladesh branch at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday, JCI Bangladesh said in a statement.

Ziaul, currently serving as the chief of staff of the startup ShopUp, worked as the national general secretary of JCI Bangladesh in 2022.