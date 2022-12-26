    বাংলা

    Ziaul Haque elected president of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh

    The young entrepreneur currently serves as the chief of staff of the startup ShopUp

    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 08:43 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2022, 08:43 PM

    Md Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, a young entrepreneur, has been elected the new national president of Junior Chamber International Bangladesh for 2023.

    The voting was held at the general assembly of the organisation’s Bangladesh branch at a Dhaka hotel on Sunday, JCI Bangladesh said in a statement.

    Ziaul, currently serving as the chief of staff of the startup ShopUp, worked as the national general secretary of JCI Bangladesh in 2022.

    In the upcoming year, JCI Bangladesh will focus on spreading youth development initiatives across the nation and work to develop the talent of young, energetic individuals, he said, according to the statement.

    It also said Niaz Morshed Elite, the outgoing president of JCI Bangladesh, congratulated the new leader.

    Ziaul began his professional career after achieving a degree in electrical engineering from the Islamic University of Technology.

    He is also a director of Chandpur Model Hospital.

