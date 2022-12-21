Corporate China struggles with supply snags, demand slump as COVID cases spread

China's factory output and retail sales clocked their worst readings in six months in November, prior to the lifting of the majority of COVID curbs at the start of December.

Retail sales fell 5.9% on year amid broad-based weakness in the services sector, while automobile production slumped 9.9%, swinging from an 8.6% gain in October.

LOGISTICS LOGJAM

Leading automobile chipmaker, Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.Tsuspended production at its Beijing plant last Friday due to COVID-19 infections, but said it would re-open Tuesday.

"In a couple of cases companies have shut down either totally their plants or have reduced some of the production," President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China Joerg Wuttke said.

China's "closed loop" system, where employees are isolated from the wider world, and which had been relied on by many factories in China throughout the zero-COVID era, was beginning to fall apart as infections creep into workforces, Wuttke added.

"You have to prepare your people to shut it down before they have this fever, which basically clouds their judgment if they are at the machinery, for example."

A senior executive at a large automotive manufacturer said keeping workers with specialist skills on the factory floor amid a surge in cases was just one of the issues they face.

"If the truck drivers have problems, then goods cannot be delivered to factories, the factories cannot move cars to the shops, and the whole industry chain is affected," he said.

A senior manager, working in the heavy duty truck sector, said dealers he spoke to were either already infected, or caring for sick family members.

"Basically, everything has stalled and you cannot make any actual business," he said. Both executives declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.

China's position as a key cog in the global supply chain, as well as a major driver of sales for many global consumer goods companies, means further hits to production output and consumer demand will be felt far beyond its borders.

Shanghai's extended lockdown in April and May caused disruption to the supply chains of multinationals including Apple, Tesla, Adidas and Estée Lauder.

For now, however, that impact is being limited in part by economic hardships elsewhere in the world denting demand for products from China.

"Reduced demand in the US and Europe for consumer goods probably hides some of the impact," said Jonathan Chitayat, the Asia boss of Shanghai-based Genimex Group, a contract manufacturer for a range of consumer products.