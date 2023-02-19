    বাংলা

    Bangladesh launches website to process e-commerce complaints

    If a customer feels unsatisfied with an online purchase, they can now have their issues addressed by going to the website, ccms.govt.bd

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 09:57 AM

    The Ministry of Commerce has launched a centralised system to handle the complaints of customers who purchase products online.

    If a customer feels unsatisfied with an online purchase, they can now have their issues addressed by going to the website, ccms.gov.bd, and following the procedures outlined there.

    Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi launched the Central Complaint Management System at his ministry on Sunday, allowing e-commerce customers to seek a solution to their complaints.

    Given the current context, the CCMS is necessary to prevent consumers from being cheated and harmed, the minister said.

    He praised the ICT ministry’s team for helping set up the digital system. "The CCMS is a timely endeavour. Many complaints were coming in. There were so many calls and meetings that we couldn’t sleep at night.”

    The Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection will oversee the CCMS, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT. "We invent new things when we come across new needs,” he said.

    In 2018, when complaints about the e-commerce industry began to emerge, Palak and Sajeeb Wazed, the prime minister’s ICT advisor, designed a digital commerce policy with the cooperation of BASIS, the Ministry of Commerce and e-CAB.

    This time, it was another of Bangabandhu’s grandsons, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, who came up with the idea of the central complaints system, according to Palak.

    The e-commerce platform will attempt to address complaints in coordination with consumer protection groups, e-commerce stakeholders, documentation and regulatory bodies for various industries.

    RELATED STORIES
    The number of poultry farms in the country fell to 60,000 from 160,000 in 2009, according to the Bangladesh Poultry Association.
    Many poultry farms close on rising costs
    Skyrocketing feed and chick prices force many small poultry farms to shut business in Bangladesh
    The clothing tag on a boy's shirt by Wal-Mart's brand Faded Glory, which is made in Bangladesh, is shown after purchase from a Walmart store in Encinitas, California, May 14, 2013.
    Bangladesh faces US review over ‘export of knock-off garments’
    If the allegations are proven in the review, Bangladesh’s garment industry may face action
    A worker shows gold biscuits at a precious metals refinery in Mumbai, India, Mar 3, 2008.
    India's Jan gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low
    The country imported 11 tonnes of gold in January, compared with 45 tonnes a year earlier, a government source says
    Mohammad Iqbal Chowdhury was CFO for Marico Bangladesh, where he spent 11 years, and also worked at Berger Paints and Avery Dennison.
    Iqbal Chowdhury new LafargeHolcim CEO
    He was previously the CFO and COO at the company

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher