BSEC lifts price floors from most shares, minimum price to remain for 35

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, or BSEC, has removed the minimum fixed price or price floor on shares in stock markets after one and a half years.

All stocks, except those of 35 companies, will no longer have a minimum price from Sunday. Of these companies one each are in the banking and insurance sectors. The most – eight – are in the power and energy sector.

Currently, 392 companies and mutual funds are listed on the stock market. Of these, 357 no longer have a floor price.

No special instructions have been given regarding the circuit breaker share prices for these companies, so the maximum limit will remain 10 percent.

BSEC announced the decision on Thursday. However, no clear explanation was given for why minimum prices were maintained for 35 companies.

However, BSEC Executive Director Rezaul Karim noted three considerations that led to the decision.