Bangladesh minister concedes it’s ‘difficult’ to break up price-gouging syndicate

After Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, another minister has conceded that it is “very difficult” to break up syndicates of traders behind price gouging of commodities such as onions, eggs and chicken.

Monitoring the market alone cannot ensure fair prices if supply does not match demand, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said, speaking to journalists at his office on Monday.

In June, Tipu Munshi said in Parliament that action can be taken “against syndicates”, but these measures cannot always be implemented because the government must “consider the suffering of the people”.

Before that, he has said, “We can send offenders to jail or fine them. That may be possible. But it will suddenly create a crisis, one that will be difficult for us to bear. That's why we try, through discussions, to get them to follow the rules."

Razzaque on Monday said: “We can’t control the market through monitoring alone even if we want to. It depends on demand and supply situation.”