SoftBank's WeWork, once most valuable US startup, succumbs to bankruptcy

WeWork, the SoftBank Group-backed startup whose meteoric rise and fall reshaped the office sector globally, sought US bankruptcy protection on Monday after its bets on companies using more of its office-sharing space soured.

The move represents an admission by SoftBank, the Japanese technology group that owns about 60% of WeWork and has invested billions of dollars in its turnaround, that the company cannot survive unless it renegotiates its pricey leases in bankruptcy.

A WeWork spokesperson said about 92% of the company's lenders had agreed to convert their secured debt into equity under a restructuring support agreement, wiping out about $3 billion of debt.

The company, which also intends to file recognition proceedings in Canada, said it expected to have the financial liquidity to continue business normally and that its locations outside of the US and Canada, as well as its franchisees around the world, were not affected by these proceedings.

WeWork had office space available at 777 locations worldwide as of the end of June.

SoftBank said it believed WeWork's restructuring support agreement was the appropriate action for the company to reorganise its business and emerge from Chapter 11 proceedings.