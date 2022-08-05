    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises fuel oil prices as much as 51.68%

    This comes even as people are grappling with rising inflation

    Published : 5 August 2022, 05:14 PM
    Updated : 5 August 2022, 05:14 PM

    Even as people are grappling with rising inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Bangladesh government has raised fuel oil prices by a huge margin, citing a global hike.

    The prices of diesel and kerosene have been increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre.

    Petrol prices have been fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump.

    Octane will cost Tk 135, or 51.68 percent higher than the current rate.

    The decisions will be effective from Friday midnight, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry said in a notice.

