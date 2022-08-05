Bangladesh raises fuel oil prices as much as 51.68%

There is one scenario in which Musk would be allowed to abandon the acquisition by paying Twitter only a $1 billion break-up fee
Even as people are grappling with rising inflation amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Bangladesh government has raised fuel oil prices by a huge margin, citing a global hike.
The prices of diesel and kerosene have been increased by 42.5 percent to Tk 114 per litre.
Petrol prices have been fixed at Tk 130 a litre, a 51.16 percent jump.
Octane will cost Tk 135, or 51.68 percent higher than the current rate.
The decisions will be effective from Friday midnight, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry said in a notice.