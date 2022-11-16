New commercial airline Air Astra to launch Bangladesh flights on Nov 24

Air Astra, the latest private airline of Bangladesh, is set to launch commercial flights on Nov 24.

Md Mahbub Ali, state minister for civil aviation and tourism, inaugurated the new airline’s website at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Tuesday.

From the launch date, Air Astra will operate three flights on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route and two flights on Dhaka-Chattogram-Dhaka route. Officials said it will expand operations to all domestic routes.

The minimum one-way fare from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been fixed at Tk 4,799 while the minimum one-way fare from Dhaka to Chattogram will be Tk 3,694.