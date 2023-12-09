Eye-watering beef prices have only started to ease. So why are consumers wary of govt attempt to set a price?

FIXING THE PRICE NOW WILL AFFECT CONSUMERS

Jibon Ahmed, a resident of Shantinagar, questioned the move to set beef price at Tk 650 per kg.

“If the price of a good starts dropping in the market, setting a higher price than the existing cost does not serve the people,” he said.

Shamim Hossain, another consumer, expressed frustration over the authorities’ “inaction” to prevent profiteering.

In Bangladesh, prices no longer depend on the market, although it is a free market economy, where supply and demand regulate production and labour as opposed to government intervention.

“Suppliers of meat and cattle are fixing the price. The same thing happened with sugar, flour and rice,” he said.

“A Competition Commission exists in this country, but its work is not visible.”

Consumer Zakaria Hossain also questioned the move to set the price at Tk 650 per kg now, the same as it was from July-November.

He bought beef at Tk 620 last week as prices continued to fall.

“Suddenly the commerce ministry, livestock ministry and meat traders began arguing over high prices. But still, the prices I see on TV and newspapers do not match with the actual rate,” Zakaria wrote on Facebook.

“Now the price of beef has been set at Tk 650 per kg in the open market for a month. But what was it earlier? What is the outcome of the announcement and discussions among the commerce ministry, the livestock ministry, the FBCCI and consumer rights agency?”

HOW PRICES SOARED

Meat Traders Association’s Rabiul said the city authorities had earlier fixed the price of meat every Ramadan since independence. That price had remained applicable throughout the year.

In 2018, beef price was Tk 430 per kg and the city corporations decided not to set the prices any longer that year, according to the Department of Agricultural Marketing.

Rabiul said beef prices rose to Tk 500 per kg in 2019 and then Tk 600 the following year. In 2021, it cost Tk 650 per kg, and Tk 700 the following year.

“Many consumers stopped eating meat after the prices inflated beyond control. Each year, as many as six million cows were slaughtered around the country, whereas, not even three million are slaughtered now. Some traders took steps to mitigate the situation.”

Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said: “If prices can be lowered now, people will start eating meat again. As many as 10 cows will need to be slaughtered in place of one. Traders, consumers – everyone will be satisfied.”