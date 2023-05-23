Watchdog proposes first set of global rules for crypto sector

International securities watchdog IOSCO unveiled on Tuesday the first global approach to regulating cryptoasset and digital markets, drawing on lessons from last year's collapse of the FTX exchange that fuelled concerns over consumer protection.

The industry, which typically only has to comply with anti-money laundering checks, has been calling for a global approach to regulation as different jurisdictions follow their own rules.

The moves come after crypto exchange FTX began US bankruptcy proceedings last November following a liquidity crisis that prompted intervention from regulators worldwide.