Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister visits Beximco Industrial Park

Avazbek Atakhanov, the deputy foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan, has visited Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur. Beximco Group Advisor Syed Naved Husain and President and CEO Ahmed Shahryar Rahman welcomed Atakhanov to the facility on Tuesday, according to a news release.

During the visit, Atakhaniv was “deeply impressed” by the advanced technologies and sustainable practices employed at Beximco, the release said. The fully vertical Textiles Manufacturing unit showcases Beximco's “commitment to innovation and efficiency”. “Moreover, the Deputy Minister was overwhelmed by the World's Largest Sustainable Modern Washing Plant, a testament to Beximco's dedication to environmental responsibility.”