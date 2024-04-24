Kyrgyz deputy foreign minister visits Beximco Industrial Park

Avazbek Atakhanov, the deputy foreign minister of Kyrgyzstan, has visited Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur. Beximco Group Advisor Syed Naved Husain and President and CEO Ahmed Shahryar Rahman welcomed Atakhanov to the facility on Tuesday, according to a news release.
During the visit, Atakhaniv was “deeply impressed” by the advanced technologies and sustainable practices employed at Beximco, the release said. The fully vertical Textiles Manufacturing unit showcases Beximco's “commitment to innovation and efficiency”. “Moreover, the Deputy Minister was overwhelmed by the World's Largest Sustainable Modern Washing Plant, a testament to Beximco's dedication to environmental responsibility.”
Atakhanov was “very impressed” by visiting Beximco’s vertical Ceramics Plant, home to Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd, which produces premium quality Bone-China and Porcelain tableware products. He witnessed firsthand the craftsmanship at this facility.
Accompanying Mr. Atakhanov were esteemed guests, including Ms. Lira Sabyrova, deputy director of the Kyrgyz foreign ministry, Mohammad Monirul Islam, ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan and concurrently accredited to the Kyrgyz Republic, and Mohammad Al Alamul Emam, director of East Europe & CIS at the Bangladesh foreign ministry, accompanied Atakhanov.
“The visit concluded on a note of mutual admiration and appreciation for the strides made by Beximco Industrial Park in advancing sustainable manufacturing practices and fostering economic cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh,” the release said.