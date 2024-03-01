    বাংলা

    Government to procure solar power from Netrokona plant

    Paragon Bangladesh, Rayzan Energy UK and Centre for Renewable Energy Service Ltd are jointly constructing the 50 MW power station

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 29 Feb 2024, 06:52 PM
    Updated : 29 Feb 2024, 06:52 PM

    The government is set to procure electricity from a private sector solar power plant under construction with domestic and foreign investment in Netrokona.

    The price of the electricity will be 9 cents or Tk 10 per unit, according to a proposal cleared in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Thursday.

    Paragon Bangladesh, Rayzan Energy UK and Centre for Renewable Energy Service Ltd are jointly constructing the 50 MW solar power plant at Chalisha union of Netrokona Municipality.

    After the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Additional Cabinet Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the government will not pay capacity charges, meaning no payment when there is no supply.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cabinet set for expansion with Bangabhaban swearing-in on Friday evening
    Cabinet set for expansion on Friday
    The recently formed cabinet has 25 ministers and 11 state ministers
    A woman reacts as she commemorates a family of two adults and three children, local residents who were killed on Friday, Feb 9, at their house that burned in a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine Feb 12, 2024.
    Russian air attack damages Dnipro power plant: Ukraine
    The attack also cuts off water supplies to some residents, Ukrainian officials say
    Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the official ceremony for pouring the first concrete into the foundation of power unit 4 at Egypt's El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant with the participation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia January 23, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS
    Putin, Sisi mark new phase of Egypt's nuclear plant
    The power plant is being built by the Russian state corporation Rosatom at a reported cost of $30 billion, and will consist of four power units with a combined capacity of 4.8 gigawatts
    Farzana Akter Isha, a 24-year old engineer championing women's participation in Bangladesh energy transition, works at her desk in SOLshare, Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 2024. Thomson Reuters Foundation
    Bangladesh solar power surge set to unlock thousands of green jobs
    Analysts say investing heavily in solar energy can bring cost-savings for industry – and create high-quality employment

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?