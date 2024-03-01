Government to procure solar power from Netrokona plant

The government is set to procure electricity from a private sector solar power plant under construction with domestic and foreign investment in Netrokona.



The price of the electricity will be 9 cents or Tk 10 per unit, according to a proposal cleared in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase on Thursday.

Paragon Bangladesh, Rayzan Energy UK and Centre for Renewable Energy Service Ltd are jointly constructing the 50 MW solar power plant at Chalisha union of Netrokona Municipality.



After the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Additional Cabinet Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the government will not pay capacity charges, meaning no payment when there is no supply.