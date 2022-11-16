Bangladesh Bank governor sees banks’ failure to stop money laundering through imports

He asked the MDs and CEOs of banks and NBFIs to be cautious to stop over- and under-invoicing. “But the imports of child food, wheat, sugar, lentil, cooking oil and staples should not be hampered.”



He also said the banks and their association should issue statements to cut down the risk of rumours creating a possible liquidity crisis.



Social media posts advising people to draw their deposits from banks prompted the central bank to issue a statement earlier this week reassuring depositors that their money in the banks is safe.