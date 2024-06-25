Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 25, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

SEC halts trading through Race Asset Management BO accounts

It orders trustee institutions to give details of the accounts within seven working days

SEC halts trading through Race Asset Management BO accounts

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 25 Jun 2024, 03:37 AM

Updated : 25 Jun 2024, 03:37 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Pay more for tours, amusement
Pay more for tours, amusement
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Read More
June 24, 2024
June 24, 2024
IMF approves $1.15bn 3rd tranche
IMF approves $1.15bn 3rd tranche
Govt seeks $800m in budget support from ADB
Govt seeks $800m in budget support from ADB
Public entities owe banks over Tk 513bn: minister
Public entities owe banks over Tk 513bn: minister
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More