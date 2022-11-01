BSEC sends DSE CTO on forced leave pending investigation

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, or BSEC, has decided to send the chief technology officer or CTO of the country’s largest stock market on forced leave pending an investigation into why the trading was halted twice in three days due to technical malfunctions.

The performance of the CTO in question, Md Ziaul Karim, came under scrutiny after trading on the Dhaka Stock Exchange, or DSE, floor was halted twice in consecutive weeks - first on Oct 24 for three hours due to “technical difficulties” and the second time on Sunday for 90 minutes due to “human error”.

On both occasions, the DSE issued a press release, apologising to the traders for their inconvenience.

The meeting at the stock regulator, presided by its Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter.