May 24, 2024

Walmart to invest $700 million in Guatemala over 5 years

The announcement by regional executive Cristina Ronski came during the groundbreaking of a new store in the Central American country

Walmart to invest $700mn in Guatemala
Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 23 May 2024, 07:52 AM

Updated : 23 May 2024, 07:52 AM

