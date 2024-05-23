Walmart to invest $700 million in Guatemala over 5 years

The announcement by regional executive Cristina Ronski came during the groundbreaking of a new store in the Central American country

Shopping trolley is seen in front of Walmart logo in this illustration, July 24, 2022. REUTERS

Walmart plans to invest some $700 million in Guatemala over the next five years, the company's Central America head said on Wednesday.

The announcement by regional executive Cristina Ronski came during the groundbreaking of a new store in the Central American country.

It comes days after the company said during the groundbreaking of a new distribution centre in Costa Rica that it would invest around $600 million in that country over the next five years.

Walmex, as Walmart's Mexico and Central America unit is known, reported double-digit same-store sales growth in the first quarter in Guatemala, as well as in Nicaragua and Honduras. Costa Rica saw low- to mid-single-digit growth in the quarter.