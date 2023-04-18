Pernod Ricard suspends Absolut vodka exports to Russia entirely

French spirits group Pernod Ricard said it is suspending exports entirely of its premium vodka Absolut to Russia, having previously reduced sales following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, several media outlets reported that Absolut was "supplying products in an amount that can support local employees and give local entities economic sustainability," citing a Pernod spokesperson.

The reports sparked criticism in Sweden, where the vodka is made.

Pernod said in a statement emailed to Reuters that as a result it has taken the decision to suspend Absolut supplies entirely due to a "duty of care towards our employees and partners."