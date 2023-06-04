    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s exports rebound with 26.6% growth in May

    The $4.85 billion exports in May still missed the target

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 June 2023, 12:37 PM
    Updated : 4 June 2023, 12:37 PM

    Bangladeshi exporters sent abroad goods worth $4.85 billion in May, a 26.61 percent year-on-year rise after falling for two months, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau.

    However, the figure was below the target of $5.12 billion set by the government, falling short by 5.29 percent for the month.

    At the end of 11 months in the FY23, Bangladesh’s export growth stood at 7.11 percent, fetching $50.52 billion. It was $47.17 billion in the same period in the financial year 2021-22.

    Exports crossed $5 billion for three months in a row from November, with the December figure of $5.37 billion being the highest in the country’s history.

    Exports increased 5.89 percent year-on-year to $5.13 billion in January before falling to $4.63 billion in February, still maintaining growth.

    But exports took a hit in March and then again in April, when Bangladesh brought in $3.95 billion, which was 16.52 percent less year-on-year.

    RELATED STORIES
    The high inflation rate will take centrestage in the budget announcement at parliament on Thursday as the government seeks a path to relieve people from the soaring cost-of-living crisis.
    Govt faces hard choices in tailoring FY24 budget
    AHM Mustafa Kamal will need to strike a balance between political expectations and economic hardships 
    People gather to receive sacks of free flour, at a distribution point in Peshawar, Pakistan, Mar 30, 2023.
    Pakistan posts record inflation for second consecutive month
    Vegetables, pulses, wheat, wheat flour, rice, eggs and chicken in food items and fuel and gas prices caused the increase, according to the statistics bureau
    An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022.
    China's shrinking imports, slower exports growth darken economic outlook
    The downturn in imports suggests the world economy won't be able to count much on China's domestic engine of growth
    7.5% growth target for FY24 amid global volatility is ‘ambitious’, economists say
    7.5% growth target ‘ambitious’, economists say
    They doubt if the government took into account the risks of volatility in the global economy while setting the target

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan