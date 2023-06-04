Bangladesh’s exports rebound with 26.6% growth in May

Bangladeshi exporters sent abroad goods worth $4.85 billion in May, a 26.61 percent year-on-year rise after falling for two months, according to data released by the Export Promotion Bureau.
However, the figure was below the target of $5.12 billion set by the government, falling short by 5.29 percent for the month.
At the end of 11 months in the FY23, Bangladesh’s export growth stood at 7.11 percent, fetching $50.52 billion. It was $47.17 billion in the same period in the financial year 2021-22.
Exports crossed $5 billion for three months in a row from November, with the December figure of $5.37 billion being the highest in the country’s history.
Exports increased 5.89 percent year-on-year to $5.13 billion in January before falling to $4.63 billion in February, still maintaining growth.
But exports took a hit in March and then again in April, when Bangladesh brought in $3.95 billion, which was 16.52 percent less year-on-year.