Bangladesh keeps corporate tax rates unchanged for FY24 to achieve growth target

The government has kept corporate taxes unchanged for the 2023-24 fiscal year to achieve an “ambitious” 7.5 per cent GDP growth after cutting the rates in the previous three budgets.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed no changes to the rates in the budget for the upcoming financial year on Thursday, with plans to mobilise Tk 5.04 trillion from revenue earnings in FY24, a 15 per cent increase from FY23.