China plans to expand duty-free access for Bangladeshi goods

China plans to expand duty-free access to 99 percent of Bangladeshi goods and services from 98 percent now, a major win for the local exporters during Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s Dhaka visit.

Yi discussed the decision during a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday.

“It’s good news for Bangladesh as we have a thriving economy based on exports,” said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

”We already had duty-free access for 98 percent of items exported to China. The remaining 2 percent, like any other bilateral trade, has been important and sensitive. Now, they have offered duty-free access to 1 percent more from Sept 1.”