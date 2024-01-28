India's Yes Bank quarterly profit surges but misses estimates

India's Yes Bank, opens new tab said net profit more than quadrupled in the October-December period, helped by a drop in loan-loss provisions and healthy growth in lending, but the result fell short of market expectations.

Standalone net profit rose to 2.31 billion rupees ($27.8 million) in the financial third quarter, the Mumbai-based private lender said on Saturday, up from 515.20 million rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 3.43 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

Yes Bank took a sharp hit on profits in the year-earlier quarter as it set aside more provisions on its balance sheet after transferring bad loans to private equity firm JC Flowers.

In the recent quarter, provisions and contingencies fell to 5.55 billion rupees from 8.45 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net interest income, the difference between the interest earned on loans and that paid to depositors, rose 2.33% to 20.17 billion rupees.