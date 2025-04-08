Battered world markets bounce back but mood is still fragile

Asia stocks bounce off 1-1/2 year lows, European shares open broadly higher and US stock futures point to a positive open for Wall Street

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, Apr 7, 2025. REUTERS

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, Apr 7, 2025. REUTERS

World markets won a reprieve on Tuesday after three days of heavy selling that wiped trillions of dollars off the value of shares, but the mood was cautious with a focus on whether Washington might negotiate on some of its aggressive tariffs.

Asia stocks bounced off 1-1/2 year lows, European shares opened broadly higher and US stock futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street where shares fell to their lowest in over a year on Monday, before steadying.

US 10-year Treasury yields were steady after posting their biggest one-day jump in a year on Monday and the dollar, which has taken a beating from the tariff turmoil, remained weak against other major currencies.

"The mood is a little brighter, at least if you are looking at certain markets such as Japan which might be a priority for a trade deal but there is lots of uncertainty," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

"Markets could continue to be extremely volatile."

Japan's blue-chip Nikkei stock index closed 6 percent higher, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent tasked with leading trade negotiations with Tokyo.

In Europe, shares rose from 14-month lows and markets in London, Paris and Frankfurt were up more than 1 percent each, while oil held above four-year lows hit on Monday.

"Importantly, a little ray of sunshine is starting to emerge that gives hope that the US is genuinely open to trade negotiations, (with) the most significant being Japan with Treasury Secretary Bessent," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank.

FRAGILE

But less than a week since US President Donald Trump unleashed sweeping reciprocal tariffs that sent world markets into a tailspin, the mood remained fragile.

The VIX stocks volatility index, often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, remained elevated at around 44 points -- albeit off Monday's peak just above 60.

China's markets rose only modestly after the country's sovereign wealth funds stepped in to buy shares. Chip-export-dependent Taiwan's benchmark tumbled 5 percent, a day after suffering its worst fall on record.

Thai stocks dropped nearly 6 percent in catch-up selling from a holiday on Monday, while Indonesia returned from a week-long holiday to 9 percent losses.

The Chinese yuan CNH=D3 fell to 7.3677 per dollar in the offshore market, the weakest in two months, before rebounding to be slightly stronger than Monday's close at 7.3393.

The heightened uncertainty in markets wasn't helped by shifting headlines on trade as investors looked for respite from the sharp market volatility.

Trump also dug in his heels over China, vowing additional 50 percent levies if Beijing does not withdraw retaliatory tariffs on the United States. Beijing said on Tuesday it will never accept the "blackmail nature" of US tariff threats.

The European Commission said on Monday it had offered a "zero-for-zero" tariff deal to avert a trade war with the United States as EU ministers agreed to prioritise negotiations, while also striking back with 25 percent tariffs on some US imports.

DOLLAR FRAIL

Safe havens the yen and the Swiss franc held near six-month highs on Tuesday while the US dollar nursed broad losses.

The dollar eased 0.5 percent to 147.08 yen JPY=EBS.

The euro EUR=EBS jumped 0.3 percent to $1.0943, and sterling GBP=D3 climbed 0.3 percent to $1.2757.

The 10-year Treasury yield was lower in London trade after jumping some 17 bps on Monday as it bounced from six-month lows.

Analysts said a number of reasons may have explained the sharp rise in US bond yields on Monday including investors selling their most liquid assets to make up for falls elsewhere.

On Tuesday, Japanese government bond yields rose off their own multi-month lows, with the 10-year yield up as much as 13 bps to 1.24 percent.

Gold added 0.8 percent to $3,006 per ounce, although it was still well back from last Thursday's record peak at $3,167.57, reached in the immediate aftermath of Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement.

Brent crude futures slipped 0.7 percent at $63.71 per barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dipped 0.6 percent to $60.33.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin rose 1.2 percent to trade just below $80,000, after bouncing off a five-month low of $74,445.79 reached on Monday.