Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 12, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Denmark’s APM Terminals to build, run Bangladesh’s new Laldia Port

The port’s ownership will remain with Bangladesh, and the facility will be handed back after 30 years, officials say

Laldia Port to be built, run by Danish firm

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 12 Nov 2025, 09:46 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2025, 09:46 PM

Related Stories
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Novo Nordisk cuts Wegovy price by a third
Saudi to host investment summit during Salman’s US visit: souce
Saudi to host investment summit during Salman’s US visit: souce
Read More
Dhaka summons Indian diplomat over Hasina’s interviews
Dhaka summons Indian diplomat over Hasina’s interviews
Ukrainians flee as fighting worsens
Ukrainians flee as fighting worsens
29 arrested, explosives seized in special drive
29 arrested, explosives seized in special drive
Mamun murder suspects face grilling
Mamun murder suspects face grilling
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More