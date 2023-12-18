India's Modi says new diamond bourse in Gujarat to create 150,000 jobs

India's Surat diamond bourse will create 150,000 new jobs and become a "one-stop shop" for artisans and businessmen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he inaugurated the new bourse in Gujarat.

Surat, in Gujarat state, where Modi originally hails from, cuts and polishes 90% of world's rough diamonds and the bourse will support its ambition to become the world's diamond capital.

Constructed over 6.6 million square feet, the bourse is touted as the world's largest office building, surpassing the Pentagon which has an area of 6.5 million square feet.

Once it starts operating facilities such as international banking, safe vaults and a jewellery mall, further jobs would be created, Modi said during the inauguration event.