Nike sues New Balance, Skechers for patent infringement over sneaker technology

Footwear giant Nike filed federal lawsuits on Monday against rivals New Balance and Skechers, accusing them of infringing patents related to Nike's technology for making upper portions of sneakers.

The lawsuits said that several New Balance athletic shoes and Skechers sneakers misuse Nike's patented "Flyknit" technology for running, soccer and basketball shoes.

Nike has previously sued Adidas, Puma and Lululemon for infringing Flyknit patents. Adidas and Puma have settled their lawsuits, while Nike's case against Lululemon is still ongoing.