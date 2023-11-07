    বাংলা

    Nike sues New Balance, Skechers for patent infringement over sneaker technology

    The lawsuits said that several New Balance athletic shoes and Skechers sneakers misuse Nike's patented "Flyknit" technology for running, soccer and basketball shoes

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2023, 02:24 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2023, 02:24 AM

    Footwear giant Nike filed federal lawsuits on Monday against rivals New Balance and Skechers, accusing them of infringing patents related to Nike's technology for making upper portions of sneakers.

    The lawsuits said that several New Balance athletic shoes and Skechers sneakers misuse Nike's patented "Flyknit" technology for running, soccer and basketball shoes.

    Nike has previously sued Adidas, Puma and Lululemon for infringing Flyknit patents. Adidas and Puma have settled their lawsuits, while Nike's case against Lululemon is still ongoing.

    Representatives for Nike, New Balance and Skechers did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Monday lawsuits.

    Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike's website said that its Flyknit technology "uses high-strength fibers to create lightweight uppers with targeted areas of support, stretch and breathability." The lawsuits said the patented technology allows it to make high-performance uppers with reduced materials and waste.

    Nike's complaint against Boston-based New Balance, filed in Massachusetts federal court, said shoes from New Balance's Fresh Foam, FuelCell and other lines violate Nike's patent rights. Nike sued Manhattan Beach, California-based Skechers in Los Angeles, claiming that shoes, including Skechers' Ultra Flex and Glide Step brands, infringed on its patents.

    Nike asked the courts for an unspecified amount of money damages and court orders permanently blocking New Balance and Skechers from infringing the patents.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladeshi expatriate dies as car rams scooter in US
    Bangladeshi expatriate dies in US road crash
    Mohammad Ridwan Haque, 23, lived with his family in New York and used to work at Amazon
    Former US President Donald Trump is questioned during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial before Judge Arthur Engoron in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Nov 6, 2023 in this courtroom sketch.
    Key moments from Trump's testimony at fraud trial
    The former US president used the witness stand to boast about his wealth and lash out at the judge overseeing the case
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the Trump Organization civil fraud trial, in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, November 6, 2023.
    Trump tangles with judge at NY fraud trial
    Under questioning about his company's accounting practices, Trump clearly aggravated Judge Arthur Engoron, who is weighing whether to impose hundreds of millions of dollars in fines and other penaltie ...
    Former US President Donald Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise (not seen) argues with Judge Arthur Engoron during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, US, Nov 3, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
    NY judge widens Trump case gag order
    The order issued by Justice Engoron bars public statements by lawyers in the case about the judge's communications with his staff

    Opinion

    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan