Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 08, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

InnStar Limited wins ‘Luxury Residential Development of the Year – Bangladesh’ at Real Estate Asia Awards 2024

The company says the winning 24-unit luxury residence in Dhaka’s north Gulshan ‘redefines luxury living’

InnStar Limited wins Real Estate Asia Award

Business Desk

bdnews24.com

Published : 08 Jun 2024, 06:48 PM

Updated : 08 Jun 2024, 06:48 PM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Kerosene, diesel prices fall by Tk 2.25 per litre
Read More
Rashid hails team effort after special NZ win
Rashid hails team effort after special NZ win
3 die in Rangpur road crash
3 die in Rangpur road crash
Garment sector’s proposals overlooked in budget: BGMEA
Garment sector’s proposals overlooked in budget: BGMEA
Raid on suspected ‘militant den’ in Netrokona
Raid on suspected ‘militant den’ in Netrokona
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More