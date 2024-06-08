InnStar Limited wins ‘Luxury Residential Development of the Year – Bangladesh’ at Real Estate Asia Awards 2024

The company says the winning 24-unit luxury residence in Dhaka’s north Gulshan ‘redefines luxury living’

Bangladeshi real estate company InnStar Limited has won the ‘Luxury Residential Development of the Year – Bangladesh’ award at the prestigious Real Estate Asia Awards 2024.

Their winning flagship project, 9 on Fifty-Five, is a 24-unit luxury residence in Dhaka and was designed by Bangladeshi architects Patrick D' Rozario and Abu Anas Faisal.

“The structure stands as a beacon of architectural brilliance in north Gulshan, a prime area in the bustling heart of Dhaka,” InnStar said in a statement.

“This 24-unit luxury residence is not just a building but a paradigm of elite urban living.”

The grand lobby of the building is designed by architect Wit Chong of Open Air Studio, Thailand.

The building boasts a ‘constellation’ of amenities for residents, the press release said.

“These include a state-of-the-art fitness suite, a tranquil prayer room, a private swimming pool, and a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Additionally, the property boasts a contemporary community hall for social gatherings, a business centre for professional activities, and a leisure games room, all crafted to provide a serene escape from the urban hustle.”

The rooftop has a 360-degree view of the city skyline, a Zen garden, and a BBQ pit.

InnStar Facilities Management manages the facilities and strives to ensure the highest standards of quality, the company said.

“9 on Fifty-Five is more than just a place to live,” it said. “It stands as a glowing testament to InnStar Limited’s dedication to redefining luxury living. It is not only a structure but a lifestyle choice for those who seek exclusivity and comfort in one of Dhaka’s most desirable locations.”

“With this award-winning project, InnStar Limited continues to set the benchmark for luxury residential developments in Bangladesh, promising an unmatched living experience that elegantly rises above the conventional.”

InnStar collected the award on Tuesday, Jun 4, in Singapore. Other notable award winners include CapitaLand, Sobha Realty, Muscat Bay, IconSiam, and Henderson Land Development.