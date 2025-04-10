He says Bangladesh will continue working with Washington to support trade agenda

Yunus thanks Trump as US pauses tariffs on non-Chinese imports for 90 days

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has thanked US President Donald Trump for suspending the newly imposed high tariffs on imports from countries other than China for a period of 90 days.

In a statement shared on the chief advisor’s press office Facebook page on Wednesday night, Yunus said: "Thank you, Mr. President, for responding positively to our request for 90-day pause on tariffs. We will continue to work with your administration in support of your trade agenda."

Trump’s decision came a week after he sparked global concern by announcing steep tariff hikes on products from over 100 countries.

On Wednesday, in a post on Truth Social, he said the tariffs on Chinese goods would go up immediately, but other countries would get temporary relief.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump posted.

For the rest of the countries, he announced a suspension of the increased tariffs for three months.

During this time, a minimum supplementary tariff of 10 percent will still apply.

Back on Apr 2, Trump had unveiled a new tariff structure that included a 37 percent supplementary duty on Bangladeshi products.

Prior to that, the average US tariff on goods from Bangladesh was 15 percent.

With the new tariff, the average rate had climbed to 52 percent.

The US is Bangladesh’s single largest export destination for ready-made garments, and concerns were raised that the supplementary tariff could severely hurt the industry.

In response to growing anxiety, Yunus held an emergency meeting on Apr 5 with government advisors, experts, and industry representatives.

He later wrote to Trump on Monday, urging a review of the supplementary tariff.

In his letter, Yunus highlighted Bangladesh’s efforts to reduce its trade deficit and asked for the suspension of the tariffs for 90 days to allow the government to complete planned actions.

“We will complete the ongoing and planned actions within the next quarter. Please allow us the necessary time to smoothly implement this important consultation with the US officials,” the chief advisor wrote.

Like Bangladesh, several countries have entered talks with the US to ease the tariff pressure.

Some have even pledged to reduce tariffs on American goods to zero.

Referring to that, Trump said in his post: “More than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States.”

In this context, Trump announced the suspension of the increased tariffs on non-Chinese goods and said: “I have authorised a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”