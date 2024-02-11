    বাংলা

    Jeff Bezos sells roughly $2 billion of Amazon shares

    Last week, Amazon said that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares in the firm

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 01:10 AM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 01:10 AM

    Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos sold around 12 million shares of the online retail and cloud services firm for roughly $2 billion, according to a company filing on Friday, soon after laying out a plan to sell his shares over the next year.

    The sale took place on Wednesday and Thursday, the filings showed.

    Last week, Amazon said that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares in the firm.

    The sale plan, which is subject to certain conditions, was adopted on Nov 8, 2023, and would be completed by Jan 31, 2025, according to the company's latest annual report.

    Bezos, who stepped down as the company's chief executive and took over as executive chairman in 2021, founded Amazon as a bookseller in 1994.

    He is currently the world's second richest person with a net worth of $200 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    RELATED STORIES
    Models present creations from the Sivan Fall/Winter 2024 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City, New York, US, Feb 9, 2024.
    New York Fashion Week menswear showcases age-defying designs
    The Shows officially kicked off on Friday, with four menswear designers showcasing their new collections
    FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, president and CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC's "Milestone Celebration Dinner" in Washington, US, September 13, 2018. REUTERS
    Bezos to sell up to 50m Amazon shares
    The sale plan, encompassing securities worth $8.6 billion, will be completed by Jan 31, 2025
    2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, US, 04/03/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff and wife MacKenzie Bezos.
    MacKenzie Scott trims Amazon Stake by $10bn
    The ex-wife of Amazon.com billionaire Chief Executive Jeff Bezos sold 65.3 million shares in the ecommerce giant last year, Bloomberg News reports
    Bangladesh’s apparel exports to European Union fall as Germany imports drop
    RMG exports to EU fall
    The biggest importer Germany bought $2.86 billion worth of Bangladeshi garments in July-December, 17 percent less than the same period previous year

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps