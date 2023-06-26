Ship arrives at Mongla port with over 32,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal power plant

A Bangladeshi ship has arrived at Mongla port from Indonesia with more than 32,000 tonnes of coal for Rampal power plant where a fuel shortage forced a suspension of production on several occasions in recent times.

The work to unload the coal brought by the ship, MV Bashundhara Impress, started on Sunday evening, said Khandaker Riazul Haque, an assistant manager of Togey Shipping and Logistics Ltd, the local agent of the vessel.

The plan also received over 26,600 tonnes of coal on Jun 10 from China, and a total of 60,500 tonnes from Indonesia in May.