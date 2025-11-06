Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 06, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Governor Mansur outlines challenges in merging five weak Shariah-based banks

He says those responsible for the troubled banks, including S Alam, will not be allowed to return to the financial sector

Governor flags hurdles in 5-bank merger

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Nov 2025, 01:55 AM

Updated : 06 Nov 2025, 01:55 AM

Related Stories
Bank merger begins, 5 boards dissolved
Bank merger begins, 5 boards dissolved
Indian shares drop
Indian shares drop
Norwegian opposition complicates Musk's $1 tn pay deal
Norwegian opposition complicates Musk's $1 tn pay deal
Wall Street braces for NYC mayoral vote
Wall Street braces for NYC mayoral vote
Read More
Barca clinch draw in Brugge thriller
Barca clinch draw in Brugge thriller
Inter battle past Kairat to stay perfect
Inter battle past Kairat to stay perfect
Haaland, Foden star in Man City win over Dortmund
Haaland, Foden star in Man City win over Dortmund
Ctg becoming unsafe: mayor
Ctg becoming unsafe: mayor
Read More
Opinion

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world
Read More