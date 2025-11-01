Crops in winter’s first wave cool down Dhaka's vegetable markets

Prices of vegetables have started to fall in Dhaka’s kitchen markets as the supply of winter produce increases.

A visit to Mohakhali and Sat Tola kitchen markets on Friday showed that prices of many vegetables have dropped by Tk 10 to 20 per kg compared with last week, while some have fallen by as much as Tk 30 to 40.

Among winter vegetables, supplies of hyacinth beans, radish, bottle gourd, cauliflower and cabbage have notably increased.

As a result, beans that were being sold at Tk 150 to 200 per kg a few weeks ago were available at Tk 60 to 80 on Friday, down from Tk 110 to 120 last week.

Radish was selling at Tk 30 to 40 per kg, down by Tk 10, while small-sized cauliflowers cost Tk 30 to 40 each.

Cabbage was selling at Tk 40 to 50 each and bottle gourds at Tk 30 to 60 each, depending on size.

“Prices have gone down as the supply of winter vegetables has increased. Even summer vegetables are becoming cheaper. Prices will drop in the next week or two,” said Md Osman, a vegetable trader at Mohakhali market.

Among summer vegetables, prices of ridge gourd, bitter gourd, yardlong beans and aubergines have declined by Tk 10 to 20 per kg over the week.

Ridge gourd was selling at Tk 50 per kg, bitter gourd at Tk 60, yardlong beans at Tk 60 to 70, and aubergines at Tk 60 to 80 depending on quality.

Taro stems were selling at Tk 60 per kg, pointed gourd at Tk 50, snake gourd at Tk 40 to 50, and sponge gourd at Tk 40 per kg.

The price of green chilli fell by Tk 20 per kg to Tk 140-160, depending on quality.

Green papaya was selling at Tk 20 to 30 per kg, pumpkin at Tk 30 to 40, down by Tk 10, local cucumber at Tk 50 to 60 and hybrid cucumber at Tk 40 per kg.

Jahangir Hossain, a vegetable trader at Sat Tola market, told bdnews24.com that the supply of vegetables was slightly lower this week due to the rain.

He added that the supply will increase further next week and prices will drop even more.

Lemons were priced at Tk 20 to 40 for a set of four and coriander leaves dropped by Tk 40 to 50 to Tk 250 per kg.

Green banana prices remained unchanged at Tk 40 at a four-piece bunch, while ash gourds were selling at Tk 40 to 50 each depending on size.

Markets also saw a plentiful supply of leafy greens. Red amaranth was being sold at Tk 15 to 20 per bunch, bottle gourd and pumpkin leaves at Tk 30 to 40 and water spinach at Tk 10 per bunch.

Malabar spinach cost Tk 40, stem amaranth two bunches at Tk 40, napa leaves Tk 20, fiddlehead fern at Tk 30 to 40, spinach Tk 20 to 30 and radish leaves Tk 15 to 20 per bunch.

While vegetable prices have eased, spices continue to sell at previous rates.

Potatoes were priced at Tk 20 per kg and local onions at Tk 75 to 80.

Local ginger sold at Tk 140 to 160 per kg, Chinese ginger at Tk 200, local garlic at Tk 100 and Indian garlic at Tk 160.

Local lentil was selling at Tk 150 per kg, imported thick-grain lentil at Tk 120, mung bean at Tk 180, chickpea at Tk 110 and grass pea at Tk 140.

A dozen red eggs were selling at Tk 140, duck eggs at Tk 210 per dozen, and Sonali chicken eggs at Tk 70 per four pieces.

Beef prices remained steady at Tk 750 to 780 per kg, while mutton was selling at Tk 1,200 per kg.