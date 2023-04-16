City corporation opens probe into New Super Market fire

Merina Naznin, a regional executive officer of the city corporation, will head the investigation. The committee has three days to submit its report, according to the city corporation’s spokesman Md Abu Naser.

The fire was doused completely on Sunday morning, 27 hours after it broke out at the popular shopping complex between New Market and Dhaka College.

The blaze started on the third floor of the market at 5:40 am on Saturday. Twenty-eight fire service units brought the flames under control at 9:10 pm, but it took time to completely put out the flames. At least 31 people, including firefighters, were injured in the firefighting effort.