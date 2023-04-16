    বাংলা

    City corporation opens probe into New Super Market fire

    The fire burnt nearly 600 shops and partially damaged 100 others

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 April 2023, 02:22 PM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 02:22 PM

    Dhaka South City Corporation has opened an investigation to find out the cause of the fire at New Super Market, make a list of those affected by the blaze and assess the extent of damage.

    It formed an inquiry committee of nine members on Sunday, a day after the fire burnt nearly 600 shops and partially damaged 100 others. The three-floor market has about 1,300 shops.

    Merina Naznin, a regional executive officer of the city corporation, will head the investigation. The committee has three days to submit its report, according to the city corporation’s spokesman Md Abu Naser.

    The fire was doused completely on Sunday morning, 27 hours after it broke out at the popular shopping complex between New Market and Dhaka College.

    The blaze started on the third floor of the market at 5:40 am on Saturday. Twenty-eight fire service units brought the flames under control at 9:10 pm, but it took time to completely put out the flames. At least 31 people, including firefighters, were injured in the firefighting effort.

    The city corporation had investigated the blaze that burnt down Bangabazar clothing market on Apr 4. The investigators said the fire caused a damage of Tk 3.03 billion.

    It did not find evidence of sabotage, but said a lit cigarette butt or mosquito coil might have caused the fire.

    Another market near Bangabazar caught fire recently. These incidents arouse suspicion about possible acts of sabotage.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asked authorities to investigate whether the BNP and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami are linked to the recent market fires.

    She urged all to remain alert, keeping in mind the past misdeeds by the opposition group. Besides, she asked the authorities to increase surveillance at important marketplaces.

    An investigation would be needed into whether any of the recent fires were the result of sabotage, fire service chief Brig Gen Main Uddin said during a visit to the New Super Market on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Blaze at Dhaka’s New Super Market
    Blaze at Dhaka’s New Super Market
    A massive fire broke out on the second storey of the New Super Market in Dhaka on Saturday morning. Fire service, Army, Navy, Air Force, BGB, and police rushed to the scene to try to bring the flames ...
    Massive fire burns shops at Dhaka’s New Super Market
    Massive fire burns Dhaka’s New Super Market
    As many as 28 units of the fire service have managed to tame the blaze, but it will be some time before it is extinguished
    New Super Market fire doused completely after 27 hours
    New Super Market fire doused after 27 hours
    As many as 31 people have sustained injuries or fallen ill during firefighting efforts
    New Super Market traders ignored fire risks after notice, Bangabazar blaze
    New Super Market traders ignored fire risk notice
    A fire destroyed hundreds of shops before the traders could instal fire extinguishers

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp