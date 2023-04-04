Bangabazar fire victims will be rehabilitated, state minister says as damage assessment begins

The government will rehabilitate the traders affected by the devastating fire at Bangabazar market, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman has said.

The rehabilitation process will start on instructions from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after the government determines the losses incurred by the traders, Enamur said during a visit to the site on Tuesday.

Dhaka South City Corporation, which owns the market, formed an eight-strong committee to list the victims and assess the damage. The committee has been given three days to submit its report.