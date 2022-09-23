Bangladesh, Cambodia may sign free trade agreement, says Momen

“The Cambodian prime minister also expressed interest in exporting rice from Cambodia to Bangladesh,” Momen said. “He also invited Bangladesh to invest in agriculture and the development of physical infrastructure in Cambodia.”

“Cambodia has a lot of free land with favourable weather. There is sufficient rain and rivers as well. They have been encouraging Bangladeshi businesses to buy land in the country for some time. They can grow crops on that land and sell the produce in Cambodia and Bangladesh too. They will give us that opportunity.”

Many Bangladeshi expatriates reside in Cambodia, Momen said.

“They are employed in various types of construction work and the IT sector.”

Hun Sen also praised Bangladesh extensively for building the Padma Bridge with its own money.

“The Cambodian prime minister said they had also planned to build many bridges, but were unable to due to COVID,” the foreign minister said.

“Our honourable prime minister told him that we had people experienced with bridge construction and that we could send them to Cambodia to conduct training if her counterpart wanted to.”

Momen also detailed Hasina’s meetings on the third day of her trip to the US.

The prime minister met with Antonio Vitorino, the director general of the International Organization for Migration.