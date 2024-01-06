13 polling centres set on fire in nine districts in Bangladesh on Friday night

AWAMI LEAGUE CAMPS SET ON FIRE

Election campaign camps for two Awami League candidates were set on fire in Gazipur. A camp for Gazipur-3 AL candidate Rumana Ali was set on fire in Sreepur, while another for Gazipur-2 candidate Md Jahid Ahsan Rasel was set on fire in the city’s north Rajbari area.

The campaign offices were set on fire at some point on Friday night near the Shafiq Intersection in Mulaid Village and the Rajbari Water Tank, police said.

“A few clothes were burnt in the Mulaid Village fire,” said Md Shah Zaman, chief of Sreepur Police Station. “It will be investigated and legal action will be taken.

“Firefighters from Joydebput Fire Station went to the scene after it was reported and put out the fire with the help of local residents,” said Abdullah Al Arefin, deputy assistant director of the Gazipur fire service.

“Posters, electrical boards, wires, and other goods were burnt.”

HABIGANJ

A fire broke out at around midnight at the government primary school polling station adjacent to Lakshmipur market in Chunarughat Upazila.

Hillol Roy, chief of Chunarughat Police Station, said that they rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control once it was reported. The incident will be investigated, and legal action will be taken, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread to several rooms. Benches and other furniture were burnt. The police and fire service personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

BARGUNA

Two polling stations were set on fire in Amtali Upazila at around 11 pm on Friday.

Amtali Police Station chief Kazi Shakhawat Hossain Tapu said, "Locals quickly extinguished the fire. There was no damage to the two centres. After hearing the news, I visited the spot."

Barguna Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Mohammad Rafiqul Islam said, "The fires at the two centres were extinguished soon after they started, so there won't be any difficulty in voting."

CHATTOGRAM

A fire broke out at the Nishintapara Government Primary School centre in the Dhuppul area of South Madhyam Halishahar at the Chattogram Port Police Station in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Chattogram City Police Deputy Commissioner (Port) Shakila Sultana said, "There was a fire in the head teacher's room in the morning. After distributing the books to the students, some were left over. Among them, about 70 books were burnt. The centre will not face any problems because of this."

"The room was locked from the outside; the window was also closed. How the fire started is under investigation."

SHARIATPUR

The centre at Charmohan Sureshwar Primary School in Naria Upazila's Gharisha Union was set on fire on Friday night.

Union council Chairman Abdur Rab Khan said, "We heard about the incident and brought the fire under control. There was no damage to the polling station apart from the burning of three benches."

District Superintendent of Police Mahbubul Alam said, "Out of the 378 centres, criminals broke the window glass of one centre and set it on fire. There was no damage to the centre. Adequate security arrangements have been made by law enforcement agencies, including the police."

KHULNA

Fires were set at the Bagmara Government Primary School centre in Rupsha Upazila and also at the Tipna Government Primary School in Dumuria Upazila's Kharnia Union, which was mistaken for a polling centre, on Friday night.

"The primary school is not a polling centre," said Sukanta Saha, chief of Dumuria Police Station. "But it was set on fire because it was mistaken for one. A room in the school library was burnt. Police are inspecting the scene."

Mohammad Shawkat Kabir, chief of Rupsha Police Station, said, "The polling centre at Bagmara Government Primary School was set on fire. But the criminals fled at the scream of the night guard. Locals helped extinguish the fire, so there wasn't much damage.