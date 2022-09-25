CIID, coastguards recover over 2kg gold on the banks of Naf River

The Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate, or CIID, with assistance from the coastguards have recovered 13 gold bars weighing over 2kg from a sack on the banks of Teknaf’s Naf River after a man dropped them while fleeing.
The customs intelligence officials said they found the gold bars on the coasts near Baraitali in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to a statement from the directorate, officials of the customs watchdogs and coastguards spotted a man carrying the sack along the coast but he immediately dropped it and darted into the greeneries at a distance.
Md Bashir Ahmed, an additional director general of CIID, said each gold bar weighed 166g and 13 of them amounted to 2.15kg with an estimated price of Tk 15.2 million.
Authorities are taking legal steps over the incident.