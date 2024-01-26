    বাংলা

    14 gold bars concealed in cigarette packets recovered at Chattogram airport

    The gold bars are found abandoned on the conveyor belt

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 02:40 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 02:40 PM

    Customs and National Security Intelligence agents have recovered 14 gold bars abandoned at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

    The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department and the NSI in a joint operation found the haul carefully hidden inside packets of cigarettes on a conveyor belt of the international arrival terminal on Friday morning.

    The agents acted on a tip-off to recover the gold bars weighing over 1.6 kilograms in total with an estimated value of around Tk 14 million, said Group Captain Taslim Ahmed, the manager of the airport.

    They suspect the gold bars arrived on an Air Arabia flight.

    An investigation is ongoing to trace the origin of these gold bars and the individuals involved in this attempted smuggling, Taslim said. 

