    বাংলা

    Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka's Moghbazar

    A mosquito repellent coil started a fire on the fifth floor of a building on Dilu Road

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 May 2023, 05:03 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 05:03 AM

    A five-storey building at Dilu Road in Dhaka’s Moghbazar has caught fire.

    The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building around 2:30 am on Wednesday, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.

    At least two units of firefighters doused the flames after half an hour of effort, she said, adding a mosquito repellent coil caused the fire. The damage from the fire incident stood at Tk 100,000, she said.

    No casualties from the fire were reported.

    The ground floor of the building had housed a chemical warehouse for the past four years and there could be an accident at any time, said Laizul, a local resident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Road-digging in Hatirjheel
    Road-digging in Hatirjheel
    The authorities have dug up a service lane stretching from Rampura Mohanagar Project in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel Link Road to Moghbazar to lay underground power lines, blocking one side of the road and maki ...
    Ramadan traffic tailback on Dhaka roads spells misery after holiday
    Ramadan traffic jams plague Dhaka
    Traffic in many places was at a standstill due to the pressure of people returning home for Iftar
    Fire burns down warehouse in Old Dhaka’s Nawabpur
    Old Dhaka warehouse fire under control
    As many as 14 units of the fire service rushed to the scene around a kilometre from burnt-down Bangabazar
    Dhaka still sleepy after Eid holidays
    Dhaka still sleepy after Eid holidays
    Even on the third day that public and private offices are open after a five-day Eid break, the roads in Dhaka were largely clear.

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury