Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka's Moghbazar

A five-storey building at Dilu Road in Dhaka’s Moghbazar has caught fire.
The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building around 2:30 am on Wednesday, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.
At least two units of firefighters doused the flames after half an hour of effort, she said, adding a mosquito repellent coil caused the fire. The damage from the fire incident stood at Tk 100,000, she said.
No casualties from the fire were reported.
The ground floor of the building had housed a chemical warehouse for the past four years and there could be an accident at any time, said Laizul, a local resident.