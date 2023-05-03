Fire breaks out at building in Dhaka's Moghbazar

A five-storey building at Dilu Road in Dhaka’s Moghbazar has caught fire.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building around 2:30 am on Wednesday, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Rozina Islam.

At least two units of firefighters doused the flames after half an hour of effort, she said, adding a mosquito repellent coil caused the fire. The damage from the fire incident stood at Tk 100,000, she said.