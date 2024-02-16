North South University student ‘falls to his death’ at friends’ hostel in Savar

A BBA student of North South University in Dhaka has died allegedly after ‘falling from the roof’ of his friends’ hostel in Savar.
The student, Abir Mashrur Diamond, 25, from Bogura resided in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital.
The five-storey building at Khagan Dakkhinpara from where he fell early on Friday morning was rented by students of Daffodil University, said Didar Hossain, an assistant sub-inspector at Savar Model Police Station.
The doctor declared him dead when the friends rushed him to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.
Didar said the police were checking why Abir had gone to the roof of the building. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
Although the incident occurred outside the campus, Daffodil University would investigate it once the institution reopens after the weekly holidays, said its spokesman Anowar Habib Kazal.