    বাংলা

    North South University student ‘falls to his death’ at friends’ hostel in Savar

    Abir Mashrur Diamond from Bogura resided in the Bashundhara Residential Area of Dhaka

    Savar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Feb 2024, 03:24 PM
    Updated : 16 Feb 2024, 03:24 PM

    A BBA student of North South University in Dhaka has died allegedly after ‘falling from the roof’ of his friends’ hostel in Savar.

    The student, Abir Mashrur Diamond, 25, from Bogura resided in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital.

    The five-storey building at Khagan Dakkhinpara from where he fell early on Friday morning was rented by students of Daffodil University, said Didar Hossain, an assistant sub-inspector at Savar Model Police Station.

    The doctor declared him dead when the friends rushed him to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar.

    Didar said the police were checking why Abir had gone to the roof of the building. The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

    Although the incident occurred outside the campus, Daffodil University would investigate it once the institution reopens after the weekly holidays, said its spokesman Anowar Habib Kazal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Dhaka University journalism teacher accused of sexually harassing student
    DU journalism teacher accused of sexual harassment
    A female student of the department lodges a written complaint with the proctor, but the professor alleges conspiracy in the entire episode
    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol presides over the central integrated defence meeting in Seoul, South Korea, January 31, 2024.
    S Korea summons Russian envoy over criticism of President Yoon
    South Korea has called in Russian diplomats to lodge complaints over Moscow's criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol for remarks about North Korea's pursuit of a nuclear arsenal
    People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing multiple unidentified cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, January 30, 2024.
    N Korea fires cruise missiles into sea: S Korea
    The launch comes amid a rise in tension on the Korean peninsula and follows a barrage of cruise missiles fired by Pyongyang off its east coast on Sunday
    How much will assessment by students change teaching at Dhaka University?
    Will student assessment change teaching at DU?
    The university is set to enter a new era where the students will also evaluate the teachers’ performance

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps