North South University student ‘falls to his death’ at friends’ hostel in Savar

A BBA student of North South University in Dhaka has died allegedly after ‘falling from the roof’ of his friends’ hostel in Savar.

The student, Abir Mashrur Diamond, 25, from Bogura resided in the Bashundhara Residential Area of the capital.

The five-storey building at Khagan Dakkhinpara from where he fell early on Friday morning was rented by students of Daffodil University, said Didar Hossain, an assistant sub-inspector at Savar Model Police Station.