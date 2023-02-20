Fake birth certificates: Hackers used third-party cookies to access server, police say

Police have arrested five members of a group who allegedly accessed the national birth and death registration server to issue fake certificates by using third-party cookies over the past six months.

The law enforcers apprehended the suspects after identifying 796 cases of illegal certificates across six wards in Chattogram City Corporation.

The authorities shut the server temporarily after the intrusion and installed a two-step verification system, which requires a one-time password or OTP, to stop such fraud.

No complaints of fake birth certificates were filed after the new system was installed in the server and for ward-level users, said Asif Mohiuddin, an additional deputy commissioner at Chattogram Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes unit.

Initial interrogations revealed that several groups creating fake certificates were active around the country over Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger, each consisting of between 30 and 100 members.