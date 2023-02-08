RAB arrests 17 militants in daylong raid in Bandarban hills

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested 17 suspected members of the new militant group Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya and three suspected members of separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, also known as the Bawm Party, in a daylong raid in the remote hills of Bandarban’s Thanchi Upazila.

Several people who left their homes to join militant groups are among the arrestees apprehended in the operation that began early on Tuesday, according to RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin.

Five other suspects who were spotted in a video of militant training that recently went viral on social media are also among the arrestees, he said at a media briefing in Bandarban on Wednesday.

The law enforcers recovered arms, ammunition, bomb-making materials, books and leaflets of extremist propaganda, as well as Tk 700,000 from the militants during the raid.

RAB in the statement said it arrested three members of the Bawm Party and seven militants after conducting separate raids at Rangamati’s Belaichhari and Bandarnan’s Rowangchari on Oct 20 last year.