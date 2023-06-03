Bangladesh EC confirms 'minor' redistricting of 10 parliamentary constituencies

Bangladesh Election Commission has published a gazette confirming "minor" changes in the electoral boundaries of up to 12 constituencies.
The next general election, tentatively scheduled for early next year, will be held under the redrawn map of the constituencies.
After the gazette was published on Saturday, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said up to 12 constituencies had undergone "slight" modifications.
"More details will be provided on Sunday", he said.
A draft of parliamentary seat boundaries was released on Feb 26.
Commission sources said it received over 100 applications for 38 seats within Mar 19, the deadline for submitting claims or objections.
The applications were heard from May 3 to May 14 before review and analysis.
A small number of seats have been redistricted, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said last week.
After the final review, changes have been made to the Pirojpur-1 and 2, Gazipur-2 and 5, Faridpur-2 and 4, Cumilla-1 and 2, and Noakhali-1 and 2 seats.