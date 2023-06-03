Bangladesh EC confirms 'minor' redistricting of 10 parliamentary constituencies

Bangladesh Election Commission has published a gazette confirming "minor" changes in the electoral boundaries of up to 12 constituencies.

The next general election, tentatively scheduled for early next year, will be held under the redrawn map of the constituencies.

After the gazette was published on Saturday, Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said up to 12 constituencies had undergone "slight" modifications.

"More details will be provided on Sunday", he said.