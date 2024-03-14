President Shahabuddin returns home after health check-up

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has returned home after a 10-day trip to the UAE and the UK for medical purposes.

He landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on an Emirates airline flight at 7:55 am on Thursday, said the president's Assistant Press Secretary SM Rahat Hasnat.

"His wife Rebecca Sultana and his entourage have also returned with him," he added.

The head of state left for the UAE on Mar 3 and reached London two days later for a medical check-up.

He was accompanied by the first lady and other Bangabhaban officials on the trip.