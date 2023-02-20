Hasina seeks UN support to relocate Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char

“The Rohingya are currently living a congested life in their camps in Cox’s Bazar,” the prime minister’s speechwriter M Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying.

“If the Rohingya can be relocated to Bhasan Char, where accommodations for over 100,000 people have been created with livelihoods, they can lead a dignified life in a livable atmosphere.”

Rohingya children can get an education in their native language on the island, she added.

The government has spent over Tk 30 billion on providing shelter to refugees there along with access to amenities such as cooking facilities, electricity, water and sewerage systems, playgrounds and cyclone shelters.

Bangladesh has sheltered many Rohingyas on humanitarian grounds, but they are now becoming a massive burden for the country, Hasina said.