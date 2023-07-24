    বাংলা

    Ex-BCL leader Rony sued over attack on BNP's Chattogram office

    Five other ruling party activists and around 250 unidentified people have also been named in the case

    Chattogram Bureau
    Published : 24 July 2023, 11:13 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 11:13 AM

    Former Chhatra League leader Nurul Azim Rony has been sued in a case over an attack on the BNP's office in Chattogram's Nasimon Bhaban .

    BNP leader Kazi Mahmud Hossain filed a complaint with Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb’s court on Monday.

    Five other ruling party activists and around 250 unidentified suspects have been named in the petition, lawyer Md Hasan said.

    The court asked the Police Bureau of Investigation to probe the lawsuit.

    Monwarul Alom Choudhury, the organising secretary of Jubo League's Chattogram unit, has also been named in the case. The four other ruling party leaders are Omar Khayyam Taiyeb, 40, Gobinda Das, 25, Md Tushar, 25, and Hridoy aka Black Hridoy.

    The matter was taken to court after police refused to file a complaint following the attack on Jul 19, said Md Idris Ali, an aide at the BNP’s Chattogram office.

    The attack on the party office was allegedly launched in reprisal after BNP men clashed with ruling party activists outside Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Bacchu’s campaign office in the port city’s Lalkhan Bazar during the opposition party’s ‘one-point’ anti-government protest.

    At least 10 people were injured in the clashes between the groups. At least 10 vehicles, including a car and motorcycle used in the campaign, were also vandalised.

    Awami League activists, too, started a case against around 250 unidentified people at the Khulshi Police Station over the incident. Police are also pursuing charges against 44 people.

