Ex-BCL leader Rony sued over attack on BNP's Chattogram office

Former Chhatra League leader Nurul Azim Rony has been sued in a case over an attack on the BNP's office in Chattogram's Nasimon Bhaban .

BNP leader Kazi Mahmud Hossain filed a complaint with Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb’s court on Monday.

Five other ruling party activists and around 250 unidentified suspects have been named in the petition, lawyer Md Hasan said.

The court asked the Police Bureau of Investigation to probe the lawsuit.